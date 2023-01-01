Engelberg Monastery

The Engelberg valley was once ecclesiastically governed and the Benedictine abbey was the seat of power. Now the resident monks teach instead of rule, but their 12th-century home has kept its grandeur. Rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1729, it contains rooms decorated with incredibly detailed wood inlays, and a baroque monastery church. A 4pm tour is available from mid-June to early October regardless of group size; at other times, a four-person minimum may apply.