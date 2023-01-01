Engelberg Monastery

Central Switzerland

The Engelberg valley was once ecclesiastically governed and the Benedictine abbey was the seat of power. Now the resident monks teach instead of rule, but their 12th-century home has kept its grandeur. Rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1729, it contains rooms decorated with incredibly detailed wood inlays, and a baroque monastery church. A 4pm tour is available from mid-June to early October regardless of group size; at other times, a four-person minimum may apply.

