Stanserhornbahn Funicular

From 1893 to 1974, Stanserhorn was accessed from Stans in three sections by funicular trains. In 1974 the top two sections were replaced by an aerial cable car (which has since been replaced by the CabriO cable car), leaving only the section from Stans to Kälti operated by this lovely historical funicular. The original 1893 bottom station (450m) is still in use – it's a five-minute walk from Stans train station. Tickets are included with the CabriO cable car to the top.