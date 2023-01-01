A great kid-pleaser, the fascinating interactive Verkehrshaus is deservedly Switzerland’s most popular museum. Alongside rockets, steam locomotives, aeroplanes, vintage cars and dugout canoes are hands-on activities, such as pedalo boats, flight simulators, broadcasting studios and a walkable 1:20,000-scale map of Switzerland.

The museum also shelters a planetarium, Switzerland's largest 3D cinema and the Swiss Chocolate Adventure, a 20-minute ride that whirls visitors through multimedia exhibits on the origins, history, production and distribution of chocolate, from Ghana to Switzerland and beyond.

The museum is 10 minutes from the city centre – take bus 6, 8 or 24, or an S3 train to the Verkehrshaus stop, or take a boat opposite the train station and disembark at Verkehrshaus-Lido.