Coming from Valais, the mesmerising Rhône Glacier is first seen from the tiny hamlet of Gletsch. This glacier is the source of the Rhône River, which flows the length of Valais, into Lake Geneva, then south to the Mediterranean. Still 8km long, the glacier has lost 1.4km of its length since 1870. Recent frightening calculations estimate it will lose 50% of its ice volume by 2050 and be down to 10% of the present volume by 2100.