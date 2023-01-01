Central Switzerland's tallest mountain, Mt Titlis, is known for the world's first revolving cable car. This was completed in 1992 and is still one of the few on the planet. It's just the last leg of a breathtaking three-stage journey. First, you board the TITLIS Xpress from Engelberg (1013m) to Trübsee (1800m) and on to Stand (2450m). Finally, in Stand you board the Rotair (only the cabin inside revolves) for the passage over the dazzling Titlis Glacier.

The Titlis station (3020m) has all the usual array of restaurants and tourist attractions, such as an adventure park, scooter bike and alpine flower trails. Top of the list would have to be the TITLIS Cliff Walk. Europe's highest suspension bridge at 500m above the ground, it's free to walk along this steel 100m-long, 1m-wide bridge. Grit your teeth and enjoy it! To the 3239m summit, it's about a 45-minute hike (wear sturdy shoes). It doesn't look far but at this altitude you need to take it slowly.

The return trip to Titlis (30 to 45 minutes each way) costs around Sfr89 from Engelberg, or around Sfr120 from Lucerne.

In good weather, you can walk some sections. Between Stand and Trübsee the Geologischer Wanderweg is open from July to September; it takes about two hours up and 1½ hours down. From Trübsee up to Jochpass (2207m) takes about 1½ hours (or there's a chair lift beyond the lake), and down to Engelberg takes around the same time. The tourist office's brochures sets out all the possibilities.