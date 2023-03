From the tiny Valais village of Gletsch (1762m; 10km to the Furka Pass), a steep 6km hairpinned road climbs north to the mighty Grimsel Pass (2164m), which offers spectacular views over lakes in Bern Canton. There's a large parking area, small lakes and places to get refreshments. From the Grimsel Pass it is a 32km-drive out north to Meiringen. The pass generally opens about 1 June each year, depending on the year's snowfall and weather.