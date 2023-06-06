Lauterbrunnen

9 July, 2014: A viewpoint along the Eiger trail. The Eiger is the 3,967-meter (13,015 ft) mountain, which looms in the background.

Lauterbrunnen’s wispy Staubbach Falls inspired both Goethe and Lord Byron to pen poems to their ethereal beauty. Today the postcard-perfect village, nestled deep in the valley of 72 waterfalls, attracts a less highfalutin crowd. Laid-back and full of chalet-style lodgings, Lauterbrunnen is a great base for nature lovers wishing to hike or climb, and a magnet for thrill-seeking BASE jumpers.

  • Staubbach Falls during autumn.

    Staubbachfall

    Lauterbrunnen

    Especially in the early morning light, you can see how the vaporous, 297m-high Staubbach Falls captivated prominent writers with its threads of spray…

  • The lower waterfall of the Trümmelbach glacier waterfalls in the Lauterbrunnen Valley, Bernese Oberland, Switzerland.

    Trümmelbachfälle

    Lauterbrunnen

    These glacier falls are a bang-crash spectacle. Inside the mountain, up to 20,000L of water per second corkscrews through ravines and potholes shaped by…

