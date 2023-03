This gabled wine museum turns the spotlight on wine growing around Salgesch with the focus on education. This is also the start (or end) of the Sentier Viticole (Vineyards Trail). It's a one-kilometre walk from Salgesch station, so easy to use as your start or finishing point.

The museum is free with a Sierre Musée Valaisan de la Vigne et du Vin ticket.