The village of Chandolin, high above the valley floor on the eastern side, entices skiers with 75km of broad, sunny runs and fairy-tale panoramas. It is considered one of the highest villages in Europe that is inhabited year-round (pop 120). This huddle of timber houses hanging on to the steep slopes at 1950m, is often paired with St Luc as their ski areas are interconnected. Make sure to visit Espace Ella Maillart. The village is 10km uphill from Vissoie (1200m).