At 1572m and 7km south of Vissoie on the valley's western side, Grimentz entices skiers with its Valaisian granaries (built on stilts to keep out thieving mice), burnt-timber, geranium-bedecked chalets and its cable car linking it to the ski slopes of neighbouring Zinal. The two share an interconnecting ski area. Grimentz is also the gateway to the Moiry Glacier and some great hiking 12km further south.