Views from Zermatt’s cable cars are all remarkable, but the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise is the icing on the cake. Ride the world's highest-altitude 3S cable car to 3883m to gawp at 14 glaciers and 38 mountain peaks over 4000m from the Panoramic Platform (good weather only). Don’t miss the Glacier Palace, an ice palace complete with glittering ice sculptures and an ice slide to swoosh down bum first. Finish with some exhilarating snow tubing outside in the snowy surrounds.