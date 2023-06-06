Zermatt

You can sense the anticipation on the train from Täsch: couples gaze wistfully out of the window, kids fidget and stuff in Toblerone, folk rummage for their cameras. And then, as they arrive in Zermatt, all give little whoops of joy at the pop-up-book effect of the Matterhorn (4478m), the hypnotically beautiful, one-of-a-kind peak that rises like a shark's fin above town.

  Matterhorn Glacier Paradise

    Matterhorn Glacier Paradise

    Zermatt

    Views from Zermatt’s cable cars are all remarkable, but the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise is the icing on the cake. Ride the world's highest-altitude 3S…

  Matterhorn Museum

    Matterhorn Museum

    Zermatt

    This crystalline, state-of-the-art museum provides fascinating insight into Valaisian village life, mountaineering, the dawn of tourism in Zermatt and the…

  Sunnegga

    Sunnegga

    Zermatt

    Take the Sunnegga Express 'tunnel funicular' up to Sunnegga (2288m) for amazing views of the Matterhorn. This is a top spot for families – take the Leisee…

  Ricola Herb Garden

    Ricola Herb Garden

    Zermatt

    Best known for its herby hard-boiled sweets, Ricola has a short herb-garden hike at Blatten where you can learn about the 13 herbs that go into every drop…

  Mountaineers' Cemetery

    Mountaineers' Cemetery

    Zermatt

    A walk in Zermatt’s pair of cemeteries – the Mountaineers' Cemetery in the garden of Zermatt's St Mauritius Church and the main cemetery across the road –…

  Gornerschlucht

    Gornerschlucht

    Zermatt

    It is a 1.5km walk from Zermatt along the river to this dramatic gorge, carved out of green serpentinite rock and accessed by a series of wooden…

  St Mauritius Church

    St Mauritius Church

    Zermatt

    Zermatt's main church, at the end of the main street, was built in 1913 and has a beautiful 18th-century altar. Feel free to enter.

A ski guide to Valais: finding your slope in southern Switzerland

Sep 10, 2024 • 8 min read

