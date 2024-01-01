Best known for its herby hard-boiled sweets, Ricola has a short herb-garden hike at Blatten where you can learn about the 13 herbs that go into every drop. Blatten is about halfway down the Matterhorn Express cable car between Füri and Zermatt, reached by walking track. The start of the herb-garden walk is next to the small chapel.
Ricola Herb Garden
Zermatt
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.57 MILES
A fort has existed here for millennia and the current 1830s Savoy edifice is an imposing one, set high up upon a rocky escarpment at the jaws of the Valle…
23.69 MILES
Slung on a hillock opposite Château de Tourbillon is this 11th- to 13th-century château that grew up around a fortified basilica. The church interior…
0.6 MILES
Views from Zermatt’s cable cars are all remarkable, but the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise is the icing on the cake. Ride the world's highest-altitude 3S…
23.45 MILES
Don't miss this stunning art gallery with mountain peaks looming large on its dazzling mirrored facade and silver-leafed edelweiss in the Alpine rooftop…
1 MILES
This crystalline, state-of-the-art museum provides fascinating insight into Valaisian village life, mountaineering, the dawn of tourism in Zermatt and the…
23.73 MILES
Lording it over the fertile Rhône Valley from its hilltop perch above Sion, the crumbling remains of this medieval stronghold, destroyed by fire in 1788,…
18.13 MILES
The village of Chandolin, high above the valley floor on the eastern side, entices skiers with 75km of broad, sunny runs and fairy-tale panoramas. It is…
21.94 MILES
This mountain pass (2005m) links Brig with Domodossola in Italy. In the middle of the 17th century, Kaspar von Stockalper used it for bringing salt by…
Nearby Zermatt attractions
0.2 MILES
It is a 1.5km walk from Zermatt along the river to this dramatic gorge, carved out of green serpentinite rock and accessed by a series of wooden…
2. Matterhorn Glacier Paradise
0.6 MILES
Views from Zermatt’s cable cars are all remarkable, but the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise is the icing on the cake. Ride the world's highest-altitude 3S…
0.98 MILES
A walk in Zermatt’s pair of cemeteries – the Mountaineers' Cemetery in the garden of Zermatt's St Mauritius Church and the main cemetery across the road –…
0.98 MILES
Zermatt's main church, at the end of the main street, was built in 1913 and has a beautiful 18th-century altar. Feel free to enter.
1 MILES
This crystalline, state-of-the-art museum provides fascinating insight into Valaisian village life, mountaineering, the dawn of tourism in Zermatt and the…
1.3 MILES
Take the Sunnegga Express 'tunnel funicular' up to Sunnegga (2288m) for amazing views of the Matterhorn. This is a top spot for families – take the Leisee…
9.62 MILES
Year-round, the underground Mittelallin funicular climbs to an icy 3500m where the world’s highest revolving restaurant on the Allalin glacier basks in…
10.15 MILES
This glacier, although only about 5km in length, is extremely impressive, about 12km south of Grimentz. PostBuses make the journey to the road-end, where…