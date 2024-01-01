Ricola Herb Garden

Zermatt

Best known for its herby hard-boiled sweets, Ricola has a short herb-garden hike at Blatten where you can learn about the 13 herbs that go into every drop. Blatten is about halfway down the Matterhorn Express cable car between Füri and Zermatt, reached by walking track. The start of the herb-garden walk is next to the small chapel.

