Year-round, the underground Mittelallin funicular climbs to an icy 3500m where the world’s highest revolving restaurant on the Allalin glacier basks in glorious 360-degree views of Saas Fee’s 4000m glacial giants. Wrap up warm to visit the subzero Eispavillion (ice cave), hollowed out 10m below the ice surface, or soar down Feegletscher’s 20km of summer ski slopes. To reach the glacier, ride the Alpin Express cable car to Felskinn (3000m), then the funicular.