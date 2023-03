There's a lot of fun to be had from Saas Grund, down in the valley below Saas Fee. The Kreuzboden and Hohsaas gondolas are ready to whisk you up to 3145m on the east side of the Saastal for stupendous views of the Mischabel chain, including Alphubel and Allalinhorn. Put on your skis in winter or hiking boots in summer. There are also monster scooters for downhill descents to Saas-Grund. Postbuses to Saas-Grund from Saas-Fee (Sfr3.60, 10 minutes) depart regularly.