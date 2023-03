Take the Sunnegga Express 'tunnel funicular' up to Sunnegga (2288m) for amazing views of the Matterhorn. This is a top spot for families – take the Leisee Shuttle (free) down to the lake for beginner ski slopes at Wolli's Park in winter, and for a children's playground and splashing around in the lake during summer. A marmot-watching station is a few minutes' walk from Sunnegga. It's a relatively easy downhill walk back to Zermatt (via Findeln) in about 1½ hours.