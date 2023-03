At 1670m, Zinal is 12km south of Vissoie, at the end of the Val d’Anniviers. While Matterhorn climbers start from Zermatt, a valley to the east, climbers for five other 4000+m peaks seen from the Zermatt side, start their climbs from Zinal. This is a grand base for both summer and winter sports. The ski area is interconnected with that of Grimentz and the village has a number of hotels which also boast restaurants and bars.