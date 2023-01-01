Fondation Pierre Gianadda

This renowned gallery harbours a stunning art collection with works by Picasso, Cézanne and Van Gogh. The sculpture garden (with cafe and picnic area) features Henry Moore’s organic sculptures, Niki de Saint Phalle’s buxom Bathers and César's Le Sein (The Breast). Admission includes the collection of Roman milestones, the Musée Archéologique Gallo-Romain, and the classic cars from vintage Fords to Swiss Martinis (the type you drive, not drink) in the Musée de l’Auto. The Fondation also hosts classical-music recitals.