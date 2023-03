A tribute to the lovably dopey St Bernard, this museum next to Martigny's Roman amphitheatre includes real-life fluff bundles in the kennels. You can join the dogs for walks at various locations year-round; check the website for details and reserve in advance. Upstairs an exhibition traces the role of St Bernards in hospice life, on canvas and in film. There are puppy- and dog-feeding sessions and hourly times for petting and taking photographs.