Château de la Bâtiaz

Clinging to a crag above town, 800-year-old Bâtiaz Castle is worth the 15-minute uphill climb. Once there, add another 120 steps to the top of castle for far-reaching views over the surrounding vineyards and Rhône Valley. Slightly less appealing is the gruesome collection of medieval torture instruments inside. The château's medieval tavern, À la Part des Anges is now a highlight with its medieval menu. Although opening times are set, look for the blue flag flying to confirm it's open.