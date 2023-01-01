Peak Walk by Tissot

On clear days the views from this world-first peak-to-peak footbridge are heaven-sent; think legendary Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn, plus Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau. The 107m-long walk, between View Point Peak (2965m) and Scex Rouge (2971m), culminates with a spacious viewing platform and viewfinders complete with mountain names and altitudes, making it a must for lovers of the high life and not for those with vertigo or a fear of heights!

Take the cable car from Col du Pillon in Les Diablerets up to Glacier 3000.