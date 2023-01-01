Mont Fort Sunrise

Nothing stirs the soul quite like seeing the sun rise from the top of Mont Fort, at a panoramic 3329m. The Médran cable car offers departures on Thursdays in July at 4.45am and in August at 5am. The trip cost covers unlimited travel on cable cars for the rest of the day, and includes an early-bird breakfast in the giant igloo-shaped Les Gentianes restaurant (2950m) on the Col des Gentianes. Reserve at least 24 hours in advance at the Médran ticket office on Place de Médran.