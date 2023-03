At the mouth of the valley on its western side, Vercorin is geared up for families with gentle skiing on 35km of downhill slopes. It can be accessed by road from Chalais in the Rhône Valley (9km), but the best way to get there is by cable car (www.valdanniviers.ch) from Chalais in seven minutes. Vercorin is also 11km north of Vissoie along a narrow road up the western side of the valley.