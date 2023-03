This enchanting wine museum with old presses and other wine-related curios sits inside the 17th-century turreted manor of Château de Villa. Taste afterwards in the Oenothèque, a bulging cellar with 630 Valais wines to try and buy. The museum is a one-kilometre walk from the train station; pick up a map from the tourist office. This is also the start (or end) of the Sentier Viticole (Vineyards Trail).

The museum is free with a Salgesch Weinmuseum ticket.