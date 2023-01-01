If in Chandolin, make sure to visit Espace Ella Maillart, dedicated to the remarkable Swiss adventurer Ella Maillart (1903-1997), who lived in Chandolin when she wasn’t exploring remote Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Tibet, or winning ski races and regattas. This little museum is incredibly inspiring for travellers, with brilliant photographs from Ella Maillart's world explorations.

Stop in at the tourist office on the main road, Route de Saint-Luc, to check if the museum is open; they'll give you the key if it isn't.