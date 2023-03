This glacier, although only about 5km in length, is extremely impressive, about 12km south of Grimentz. PostBuses make the journey to the road-end, where there is also a sizeable car park. There are a number of good hiking trails from there, taking in great views of the glacier. 7km south of Grimentz, you'll hit the Moiry Dam and after driving through a tunnel, the artificial lake behind it. From there, it's a further 5km drive beside the lake to the road-end.