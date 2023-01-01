Fromagerie d’Alpage de Moléson

At this 17th-century fromagerie d'alpage (mountain dairy), 5km southwest of Gruyères in Moléson-sur-Gruyères, cheese is made in summer using old-fashioned methods – at 10am daily you can watch how they do it. The Alpine chalet also sells cheese and serves fondue, soupe du chalet (a thick and hearty vegetable and potato soup topped with Gruyère double cream and cheese) and other typical mountain dishes in its restaurant.