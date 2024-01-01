La Rambertia

Montreux

This lovely Alpine garden with around 1000 plants is located about 400m from the Rochers de Naye cogwheel-train station.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Château de Chillon

    Château de Chillon

    2.92 MILES

    If ever a castle could fit the fairy-tale bill, the dashingly handsome Château de Chillon would be it, with its moat, double ramparts and riot of turrets…

    Chaplin's World

    6.97 MILES

    This engaging museum celebrates the life and work of iconic London-born film star Charlie Chaplin. Split between the neoclassical Manoir de Ban – the…

  • Alimentarium in the centre of Vevey.

    Alimentarium

    6.77 MILES

    Nestlé’s headquarters have been in Vevey since 1814, hence its presence in the form of this museum dedicated to nutrition and all things edible, past and…

  • The Pierre Gianadda Foundation

    Fondation Pierre Gianadda

    23.62 MILES

    This renowned gallery harbours a stunning art collection with works by Picasso, Cézanne and Van Gogh. The sculpture garden (with cafe and picnic area)…

  • Peak walk by Tissot at Glacier 3000.

    Peak Walk by Tissot

    12.85 MILES

    On clear days the views from this world-first peak-to-peak footbridge are heaven-sent; think legendary Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn, plus Eiger, Mönch…

  • The medieval Château de la Bâtiaz in Martigny, Valais, Switzerland.

    Château de la Bâtiaz

    22.94 MILES

    Clinging to a crag above town, 800-year-old Bâtiaz Castle is worth the 15-minute uphill climb. Once there, add another 120 steps to the top of castle for…

  • Tympanum of the St Nicolas cathedral in the city of Fribourg, Switzerland showing the scene of the Last Judgment.

    Cathédrale St Nicolas de Fribourg

    27.25 MILES

    Before entering this brooding 13th-century Gothic cathedral, contemplate the main portal with its 15th-century sculptured portrayal of the Last Judgment…

  • The Valere Basilica, an ancient fortified church in Sion, Canton of Valais, Switzerland.

    Château de Valère

    22.81 MILES

    Slung on a hillock opposite Château de Tourbillon is this 11th- to 13th-century château that grew up around a fortified basilica. The church interior…

Nearby Montreux attractions

1. Rochers de Naye

0.27 MILES

A fabulous cogwheel-train ride (return adult/child Sfr70/35, 55 minutes, hourly) from Montreux station is half the reason to ascend the mountain to…

3. Musée de Montreux

3.31 MILES

Displays range from Roman finds and period furniture to thimbles and street signs at Montreux’s local history museum, situated inside an old winegrower’s…

4. Queen: The Studio Experience

3.41 MILES

British rock band Queen recorded seven albums in this lovingly preserved studio (they also owned the joint from 1979 to 1993), and a visit here will give…

5. Freddie Mercury Statue

3.5 MILES

Year round, fresh flowers adorn the feet of this 3m-tall statue of Freddie Mercury in front of Montreux’s old covered market on the waterfront. Created by…

6. Chemin de Fer – Musée Blonay-Chamby

4.75 MILES

This fun-for-the-whole-family steam-railway museum 6km east of Vevey has a fabulous permanent collection of locomotives and rolling stock, plus regular…

7. Musée Suisse du Jeu

6.29 MILES

An amusing spot for kids, the Swiss Game Museum has games arranged by theme – educational, strategic, simulation, skill and chance – and there are several…

