©cge2010/Shutterstock
In the 19th century, writers, artists and musicians (Lord Byron and the Shelleys among them) flocked to magical Montreux, what was then a pleasing lakeside resort. It's been a visitor-magnet for the rich, famous and everyone in-between ever since.
Montreux
If ever a castle could fit the fairy-tale bill, the dashingly handsome Château de Chillon would be it, with its moat, double ramparts and riot of turrets…
Montreux
British rock band Queen recorded seven albums in this lovingly preserved studio (they also owned the joint from 1979 to 1993), and a visit here will give…
Montreux
Year round, fresh flowers adorn the feet of this 3m-tall statue of Freddie Mercury in front of Montreux’s old covered market on the waterfront. Created by…
Montreux
A fabulous cogwheel-train ride (return adult/child Sfr70/35, 55 minutes, hourly) from Montreux station is half the reason to ascend the mountain to…
Montreux
Displays range from Roman finds and period furniture to thimbles and street signs at Montreux’s local history museum, situated inside an old winegrower’s…
Montreux
This lovely Alpine garden with around 1000 plants is located about 400m from the Rochers de Naye cogwheel-train station.
