In the 19th century, writers, artists and musicians (Lord Byron and the Shelleys among them) flocked to magical Montreux, what was then a pleasing lakeside resort. It's been a visitor-magnet for the rich, famous and everyone in-between ever since.

  • Château de Chillon

    Château de Chillon

    Montreux

    If ever a castle could fit the fairy-tale bill, the dashingly handsome Château de Chillon would be it, with its moat, double ramparts and riot of turrets…

  • Queen: The Studio Experience

    Queen: The Studio Experience

    Montreux

    British rock band Queen recorded seven albums in this lovingly preserved studio (they also owned the joint from 1979 to 1993), and a visit here will give…

  • Freddie Mercury Statue

    Freddie Mercury Statue

    Montreux

    Year round, fresh flowers adorn the feet of this 3m-tall statue of Freddie Mercury in front of Montreux’s old covered market on the waterfront. Created by…

  • Rochers de Naye

    Rochers de Naye

    Montreux

    A fabulous cogwheel-train ride (return adult/child Sfr70/35, 55 minutes, hourly) from Montreux station is half the reason to ascend the mountain to…

  • Musée de Montreux

    Musée de Montreux

    Montreux

    Displays range from Roman finds and period furniture to thimbles and street signs at Montreux’s local history museum, situated inside an old winegrower’s…

  • La Rambertia

    La Rambertia

    Montreux

    This lovely Alpine garden with around 1000 plants is located about 400m from the Rochers de Naye cogwheel-train station.

