A fabulous cogwheel-train ride (return adult/child Sfr70/35, 55 minutes, hourly) from Montreux station is half the reason to ascend the mountain to Rochers de Naye, a natural platform at 2042m offering spectacular views over Lake Geneva and the Alps, as well as the chance to meet native marmots, or, in the winter months to spy Santa in his grotto (La Maison du Père Noël).