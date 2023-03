Year round, fresh flowers adorn the feet of this 3m-tall statue of Freddie Mercury in front of Montreux’s old covered market on the waterfront. Created by Czech sculptor Irena Sedlecká, it's lovingly dedicated to Mercury as a ‘lover of life, singer of songs’.

From 1979 until his premature death in 1991, the lead vocalist came to Montreux with rock band Queen to record hit after hit at the Mountain Studios in Montreux Casino – he had an apartment in town and a lakeside chalet in nearby Clarens.