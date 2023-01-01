Musée de l’Art Brut

Brut means crude or rough, and that’s what you get in this extraordinary gallery with its huge collection of works by untrained artists (many from the fringes of society or with a mental illness), put together by French artist Jean Dubuffet in the 1970s in what was a late-18th-century country mansion. Exhibits offer a striking variety and, at times, surprising technical capacity, and an often inspirational view of the world. Take bus 2, 3 or 21 to the Beaulieu-Jomini stop.