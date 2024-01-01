If you're traveling in a group (or have cash to burn) and you're a fan of fancy historic cars, you'll love this private collection of more than 20 exquisite antique automobiles (1897–1980) and the château grounds on which they're located. Inspections of the collection must be organised in advance and a minimum of eight people (or Sfr120) is required.
Musée de l'automobile Le Manège
The Jura Mountains
