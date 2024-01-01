Musée de l'automobile Le Manège

The Jura Mountains

If you're traveling in a group (or have cash to burn) and you're a fan of fancy historic cars, you'll love this private collection of more than 20 exquisite antique automobiles (1897–1980) and the château grounds on which they're located. Inspections of the collection must be organised in advance and a minimum of eight people (or Sfr120) is required.

