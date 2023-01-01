Château de Grandson

This imposing fortress lies 5km along the lakefront from Yverdon. Its thick stone walls hide a smattering of small museums – the history museum evokes the fate of Charles the Bold who, in early 1476 in his battle against Swiss Confederate troops, found some of his routed Burgundian troops strung from apple trees in the castle orchard. The prize exhibit in the chateau’s car museum is Greta Garbo’s white Rolls-Royce. Regular buses connect Yverdon with Grandson (Sfr3.50, 15 minutes).