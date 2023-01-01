Mosaïques Romaines d'Orbe-Boscéaz

In the town of Orbe, about 15km west of Yverdon-les-Bains you'll find this series of pavilions containing spectacular mosaics on the site of a 3rd-century Gallo-Roman villa. In the first pavilion is the beautiful polychrome mosaïque aux divinités, which depicts the seven planetary gods (Jupiter, Saturn and co). The second one contains the mosaïque du cortège rustique, with several rural scenes, including a man driving an ox-drawn cart. There are seven others and a ninth mosaic is under restoration.

The site is located almost adjacent exit 3 'Orbe' on the A9 motorway. Phone in advance for guided tours.