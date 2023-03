About 23km southwest of Yverdon-les-Bains, the little village of Romainmôtier is wholly dominated by the Cluny order’s abbey, a remarkable sandstone church whose origins reach back to the 6th century. Upon and around its 11th-century Romanesque core, new layers were added in higgledy-piggledy fashion over the ensuing centuries. It's frequently the setting for concerts and recitals.

You'll need your own wheels to get here.