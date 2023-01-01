Maison d’Ailleurs

In the Old Town, opposite Yverdon's 13th-century chateau, is this unique science-fiction museum, with a mock-up of a spaceship and a room dedicated to the late HR Giger (of Alien fame). Masses of material deals with the science-fiction worlds of figures ranging from Homer to Jules Verne. The latter section is separate and contains models of the fantastical vehicles Verne dreamed up in his novels. The museum only opens when a temporary exhibition is on.