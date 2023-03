Montbenoît's Renaissance-style tower – emblazoned with a horseback knight – instantly impresses. Inside, explore the old abbey's double-columned cloisters and a 12th-century church, whose wooden stalls bear ornate carvings. Sculpted in the 16th century, several decorations 'warn' monks against the temptations of women (look out for a humiliated Aristotle, being ridden like a pony). Tours are led by the adjoining tourist office.