Ride the GoldenPass funicular from Vevey (Sfr14, 11 minutes, every 20 minutes) through vineyards to the village of Chardonne, and onwards to the foot of this, the Lavaux’s highest mountain (1080m). View not yet good enough? From the top funicular station, hike to the satellite-dish-encrusted communication tower near the top of Mont Pélerin and hop in the Ascenseur Plein Ciel for even more elevation and even better views.