Declared a World Heritage Site in 2016, Villa Le Lac, built by world-renowned Swiss architect Le Corbusier between 1923 and 1924, is a must for architecture buffs. The little white lakefront house, with its functional rooftop sun deck and ribbon windows, is the perfect overture to the great modern architect's better-known concrete building theme. His mother lived here from 1924 until 1960, followed by his brother until 1973. Visiting exhibitions are hosted each summer.