Declared a World Heritage Site in 2016, Villa Le Lac, built by world-renowned Swiss architect Le Corbusier between 1923 and 1924, is a must for architecture buffs. The little white lakefront house, with its functional rooftop sun deck and ribbon windows, is the perfect overture to the great modern architect's better-known concrete building theme. His mother lived here from 1924 until 1960, followed by his brother until 1973. Visiting exhibitions are hosted each summer.
Villa Le Lac
Top choice in Vevey
