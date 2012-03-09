Welcome to Victoria
Top experiences in Victoria
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Victoria activities
Butchart Gardens Tour from Victoria
You're sure to see an amazing floral display at Butchart Gardens, whatever the time of year you visit, from the emerging green leaves and bulbs of spring to summertime's perfumed flowers and fall's brilliant red and gold colors.Butchart Gardens' highlights include the Sunken Garden, Rose Garden, Japanese Garden, Italian Garden, and the magnificent Ross Fountain. An experience to savor while in Victoria.Evening Illuminations TourDuring the summer months, don't miss Butchart Gardens' spectacular illuminations, when garden staff use the play of light and shadow to cast a magical glow upon the shrubs, trees, and flower beds. Thousands of lights, of varying intensity and color, bring out a different look and feel to the gardens. In addition, Saturday night visitors in July through to Labour Day weekend will be thrilled by the pyrotechnic marvels of one of the most extravagant firework displays in North America at no extra charge.
Express Ferry From Victoria (British Columbia) to Seattle
Your trip begins at Victoria's Inner Harbor where you will board the Seattle-bound clipper. Aboard the high-speed catamaran, you'll have time to shop at the duty-free store for gifts and souvenirs, sit on the deck and observe the beauty of the passing scenery, or sit back and relax.The wide, roomy and comfortable seats provide ample leg room, making your trip easy and relaxing. Some of the seats have tables so you can easily enjoy on board meal baskets or a refreshing beverage at your seat (meals and beverages are not included). The friendly crew will answer all your questions and help you in any way they can.Disembarking at Pier 69 you can immediately begin your sightseeing in Seattle.If you book the round-trip option please provide your desired return date and time in the special requirements field upon checkout.
Victoria City Sightseeing Tour with Craigdarroch Castle
Start your tour with pickup from Victoria's spectacular Inner Harbour in front of the Empress Hotel. Driving through the stately downtown core, your driver-guide discusses notable landmarks while you pass through Government Street in Old Town, see Canada's oldest Chinatown, and view the last remnants of Fort Victoria. Your coach tour follows a route along Antique Row before arriving at Craigdarroch Castle. Your guide will fill you in on the eccentricities of this Victorian-era Scottish Baronial mansion, which is designated a National Historic Site of Canada. Enjoy an hour to explore Craigdarroch Castle at your leisure. Discover the heritage museum, considered a key piece of British Columbia history, built in the early 1900s and designed with exquisite stained glass windows and elegant woodwork. Learn about its wealthy former residents and the many functions of its subdivided estate, including as a military hospital and music school.Continuing your drive, stop at the summit of Mt Tolmie for a photo opportunity high above the city. Then it's on to Oak Bay, Uplands and along Marine Drive, offering vistas of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Stop at Oak Bay Marina to feed the seals or grab some coffee (own expense), then travel along scenic Marine Drive and the Victoria waterfront past Beacon Hill Park, the largest of its kind in the city. Your morning or afternoon sightseeing tour ends at the starting point.
Victoria History and Food Walking Tour with Tastings
After meeting your guide at the Victoria Public Market, begin by tasting three local establishments within this historic building. Following this, you will learn about the historic sites of Chinatown including the Chinese Public School, the Harmonious Gates of Interest, and Fan Tan Alley. Victoria's Chinatown is the oldest in Canada and dates back to the early days of the Caribou Gold Rush in the 1860s, when Victoria was used as a staging point for miners heading north. There will be another tasting in Fan Tan Alley, the narrowest street in Canada, and a chance to see the areas where illegal opium was traded in a shadier time of Victoria's history.From Chinatown the tour moves to Victoria's Olde Town where there will be tastings in Market Square. Vibrant Market Square is a three level shopping area with activities going on within its inner courtyard on a regular basis. From Market Square, the tour will head to the shopping area of Lower Johnson Street or "LoJo" as the locals call it. The colorfully painted Victorian era buildings are a flashback to the time when this part of the city was the Red Light District in the late 1800s. Continuing in Olde Town, the tour visits Trounce Alley and Bastion Square for two more tastings. These pedestrian-only areas have a lot of exciting stories, some which include ghosts, public executions and intrigue.From here the tour will follow historic Government Street into the Inner Harbor where the two final tastings will take place. The beautiful Inner Harbor of Victoria is flanked by the Empress Hotel and Parliament Buildings, both designed by a Victorian legend, Francis Rattenbury. Stories of early exploration, Victoria's political importance, and the draw of the city as a modern tourism center will be discussed as we wrap up the tour at a local food favorite in the harbor.
Victoria Whale and Wildlife Cruise
Watch whales and many other diverse marine species aboard either a covered or open boat, both with onboard washrooms. Many types of whales grace the Salish Sea, including humpback whales, killer whales, minke whales and gray whales. Your expert captain and crew are excited to share everything these waters have to offer. Whale sightings are guaranteed!You'll make several wildlife viewing stops to learn about local wildlife from the onboard naturalist. Wildlife identification kits, binoculars, gloves, hats, sunglasses, sunscreen and blankets are available for your use, plus a hydrophone to hear the whales underwater.
Victoria in One Day Sightseeing Tour
Your Victoria day tour begins at the city’s most famous hotel, the Fairmont Empress, where you’ll meet your tour guide and board a deluxe motor coach. Drive through the neighborhoods of Chinatown, Beacon Hill Park and Cook Street Village, and visit the Mile 0 monument, where you have a quick photo stop at the beginning of the Trans-Canada Highway (Highway 1). Continue your tour to Craigdarroch Castle, a National Historic Site of Canada, where you’ll have a one-hour tour of the beautiful Victorian mansion.Back on the coach, head to Mt Tolmie, just north of the city, for a photo op of the panoramic views of Victoria and the surrounding area, and then make the one-hour drive to Butchart Gardens, passing through the suburbs of Oak Bay and Saanich.When you arrive, enjoy a ‘tea on the knee’ box lunch consists of savory sandwiches, homemade sweets and iced tea (see sample menu below). Sit down in a reserved area of the gardens to enjoy your alfresco lunch, and then wander around the gardens at your own pace. A National Historic Site of Canada, Butchart Gardens is home to more than 50 acres (20 hectares) of flowers and other plant life from all over the world. Check out the Japanese Garden, Mediterranean Garden, Rose Garden, Italian Garden and more.When it’s time to leave Butchart, head just five minutes down the road to either Church & State Wines or Victoria Butterfly Gardens, your choice (they are next door to each other). At Church & State, tour the winery facilities and enjoy a tasting of some of its best Okanagan and Vancouver Island varietals. If you choose the Butterfly Gardens, take a behind-the-scenes tour of the tropical jungle environment, discovering birds, exotic wildlife like poison dart frogs and, of course, fluttering butterflies. Meet back up with your tour guide on the coach and head to your last stop, the seaside town of Sidney, about 16 miles (26 km) north of Victoria. You have one hour of free time to explore the charming town — known as Sidney-by-the-Sea — at your leisure. Browse the independent shops, buy a snack at the local bakery or wander along the picturesque waterfront (food and activities at your own expense). Your Victoria sightseeing adventure ends with the 40-minute drive back to the Fairmont Empress Hotel.