Welcome to Hawaii
It's easy to see why Hawaii has become synonymous with paradise. Just look at these sugary beaches, Technicolor coral reefs and volcanoes beckoning adventurous spirits.
Natural Beauty
Snapshots of these islands scattered in the cobalt blue Pacific Ocean are heavenly, without the need for any embellishment by tourist brochures. Sunrises and sunsets are so spectacular that they're cause for celebration all by themselves, such as atop Haleakalā volcano on Maui. As tropical getaways go, Hawaii couldn't be easier or more worth the trip, though be aware that visiting these Polynesian isles isn't always cheap. But whether you're dreaming of swimming in crystal waterfall pools or lazing on golden-sand beaches, you can find what you're looking for here.
Play Outside
Just as in days of old, life in Hawaii is lived outdoors. Whether it's surfing, swimming, fishing or picnicking with the ʻohana (extended family and friends), encounters with nature are infused with the traditional Hawaiian value of aloha ʻaina – love and respect for the land.Go hiking across ancient lava flows and down fluted pali (sea cliffs). Learn to surf, the ancient Hawaiian sport of 'wave sliding,' and then snorkel or dive with giant manta rays and sea turtles. Kayak to a deserted offshore island or hop aboard a whale-watching cruise. Back on land, ride horseback with paniolo, Hawaii's cowboys.
Island Style
Floating all by itself in the middle of the Pacific, Hawaii proudly maintains its own distinct identity apart from the US mainland. Spam, shave ice, surfing, ukulele and slack key guitar music, hula, pidgin, aloha shirts, 'rubbah slippah' (flip-flops) – these are just some of the touchstones of everyday life, island style. Pretty much everything here feels easygoing, low-key and casual, bursting with genuine aloha and fun. You'll be equally welcome whether you're a globe-trotting surf bum, a beaming couple of fresh-faced honeymooners or a big, multigenerational family with rambunctious kids.
Modern Multiculturalism
Hawaii is as proud of its multicultural heritage as it is of former US President Barack Obama, who was born in Honolulu on Oʻahu. On these Hawaiian Islands, the descendants of ancient Polynesians, European explorers, American missionaries and Asian plantation immigrants mix and mingle. What's remarkable about contemporary Hawaii is that harmonious multiculturalism is the rule, not the exception. Boisterous arts and cultural festivals keep diverse community traditions alive, from Hawaiian outrigger canoe races to Japanese taiko drumming. Come here to see what the future of the USA could be.
Top experiences in Hawaii
Recent articles
Hawaii activities
USS Missouri, USS Arizona Memorial, Pearl Harbor from Waikiki
Start your Pearl Harbor tour with hotel pickup in Waikiki by air-conditioned coach. Your full-day tour includes skip-the-line admission to each attraction, including the USS Missouri and USS Arizona Memorial. Your first stop is the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center to see artifacts from the bombing that propelled the US into WWII. Then take a ride in a Navy launch across Pearl Harbor to the USS Arizona Memorial, the final resting place of the 1,777 crew members who lost their lives on December 7, 1941. The national memorial, which commemorates the attack on Pearl Harbor, spans the mid-portion of the sunken battleship.Next, you'll take a guided tour of the USS Missouri. The ship served from WWII through Desert Storm and was the site of the 1945 Japanese surrender to the Allies.After an intriguing look through US war history, return to your coach for a drive through downtown Honolulu. Your guide makes stops at Kawaiahao Church, the Hawaii State Archives and State Public Library, the famous statue of King Kamehameha, Honolulu Hale, and the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives (formerly called the Mission Houses Museum).You'll also see Iolani Palace, the only royal palace on American soil, and take a drive through the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as Punchbowl Cemetery, before hotel drop-off.
Arizona Memorial, Pearl Harbor and Punchbowl Sightseeing Tour
Skip all the long lines on this Pearl Harbor half-day tour! The USS Arizona Memorial is the final resting place of the 1,777 crew members who lost their lives on December 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor. The national memorial commemorating the attack which thrust the United States into World War II spans the mid-portion of the sunken battleship.Pearl Harbor tickets take you to the Visitor Center to see artifacts from the attack, plus film and footage of the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack, before boarding the Navy launch to cross Pearl Harbor to the Arizona Memorial.During your Pearl Harbor tour you'll also see Iolani Palace, the only royal palace on American soil and downtown Honolulu, as well as driving through Punchbowl National Cemetery of the Pacific.
Paradise Cove Luau
This tour is likely to Sell-out! Paradise Cove Luau regularly sells out weeks in advance, so book ahead to avoid disappointment! The Waikiki luau at Paradise Cove Luau begins with a tropical Mai Tai greeting, while live Hawaiian music sets the festive mood of the evening. Take a stroll through the Hawaiian Village to learn the arts and crafts of the islands, or test your skills at the Hawaiian Games.After the delightful Shower of Flowers, participate in the Hukilau on the beach and learn the net fishing techniques of old Hawaii. Following the pageantry of the Royal Court Procession and imu (earth oven) ceremony, your evening continues with a sumptuous feast.Make sure you bring along your appetite to fully enjoy Paradise Cove's extensive menu, blending the best traditional Hawaiian dishes, local favorites and continental cuisine.Then, after dinner, with a spectacular Hawaiian sunset as a backdrop, award-winning performers will entertain and amaze with an unforgettable display of songs and dances from across Polynesia at the Paradise Cove Extravaganza.Paradise Cove boasts brilliant sunset views from its oceanfront setting and offers three dining packages, perfect for all tastes and budgets. If you are staying in Waikiki, you have the option to include hotel pickup and drop off to ensure a hassle free night of Hawaiian fun. See tour and pricing options below for full details.
Old Lahaina Luau Maui
Likely to Sell-out! The Old Lahaina Luau Maui regularly sells out weeks in advance. Book ahead of time to avoid disappointment.You'll be individually greeted with a fresh flower lei, tropical drink and a personalized souvenir program before your Luau hosts escort you to your seats and acquaint you with the Old Lahaina Luau grounds. At the ocean's edge, you may gather as the Kalua pig is unearthed from the "Imu", a traditional Hawaiian underground oven. After, you'll be escorted to the Hale A'i (Eating House) for your buffet dinner.At sunset, the evening's main entertainment begins. This award winning production tells the story of the Hawaiians and the Old Lahaina Luau is proud to present the Hula as it was meant to be performed, with love and reverence. Beginning with the roots of migration to the Kahiko, then finally the more contemporary style Hula.At the time of booking Maui’s Old Lahaina Luau, please choose between traditional seating on the grass with cushions directly in front of the stage or at regular tables and chairs.. Premium open bar is included through out the evening.
Diamond Head Crater Adventure
This guided walk through Diamond Head State Park to the 760-foot (228-meter) summit of Diamond Head Crater is led by a professional guide who will escort you to the summit to provide you with an exciting and safe excursion.At the summit, incredible 360-degree views of Waikiki and the turquoise blue Pacific Ocean await you. On this Diamond Head Volcano adventure you will learn about the crater's fascinating geology, history, archaeology, flora and fauna. Knowledgeable and expert guides are very friendly and informative, and can identify the numerous bird and plant species found in the crater.You'll enjoy a personalized experience on this exclusive tour and all hiking equipment is provided. There's no need to pack any extra gear, as you'll enjoy free use of a backpack and walking staff. Fitness Level: Intermediate Trail Condition: Sometimes wet and slippery Distance Walked: 1.4 miles, 2 hours walking time
Big Island of Hawaii Tour: Volcano National Park, Akaka Falls
This full-day nature tour kicks off when you are picked up directly from any of the Kona or Kohala resorts and hotels, and then heads north from Kona on a brief scenic drive, with snacks and refreshments provided throughout the day. On the way to the first destination, you’ll pass some of the island’s oldest volcanoes, as well as Hawaii’s largest ranch, the Parker Ranch in Waimea, which has been operating on the island since 1847.The morning is filled with visits to some of the most majestic waterfalls on the Big Island. First, the views will stop you in your tracks at the Waipio Valley lookout, where a dramatic backdrop of verdant cliffs drops into the sparkling blue ocean. Continuing on the drive along the Hamakua Coast, more postcard-worthy views will pass by your window, ushering you to the next destination, Akaka Falls. This towering 442-foot (135-meter) waterfall plummets into a lush ravine at the center of a state park. You’ll enjoy a short walk through the vegetation for an up close view and plenty of photo ops. Next is a waterfall that’s small by comparison, but not by beauty: Rainbow Falls, a beautiful 80-foot (24-meter) waterfall with a giant banyan tree beside it. Around noon, you’ll get local style lunch of teriyaki chicken, grilled fish, steamed rice, and local purple sweet potato (Vegetarian meals are available upon request). Then explore the wonders of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, including steam vents, the Jaggar Museum and the Halema'uma'u and Kilauea Iki crater lookouts. Walk along a bridge that gives you a literal inside look at Hawaii, as you follow it to the eerie Thurston Lava Tube, a 600-foot-long (183-meter) cave formed hundreds of years ago by an underground river of magma. From there, you’ll have time to relax and take it all in at Punalu'u Black Sand Beach, a great place to spot marine life from the shore, like Hawaii’s green sea turtles. On the leisurely drive back around sunset, you'll see views of South Point, the southern most point of the United States, and Kealakekua Bay, before arriving back in Kona or Kohala. If time permits, we may stop at a local coffee farm for you to tasted some fresh Kona Coffee.Please note: Wear good, closed-toe walking shoes and comfortable clothes in layers, as temperatures may vary. Tour may operate in reverse order depending on pick up locations.