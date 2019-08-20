Hawaiʻi on a Budget

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Growing up in Hawaiʻi – and now with a family – I know how expensive it can be. The state consistently ranks among the highest in cost of living in the US. The median price of a single-family home on Oʻahu, for example, is more than US$1.1 million. And gas right now is over US$5 a gallon.

But with a little planning and research, you can find inexpensive ways to enjoy Hawaiʻi, from visiting pristine beaches, to sampling the local cuisine, to exploring the miles of hiking trails on every island – all for free, or close to it.

Cheapest Time to Visit

Anytime is a good time to visit Hawaiʻi, thanks to the state’s year-round sunshine, moderate temperatures and barely any seasonal changes. But some months are much busier – and more expensive – than others.

Most visitors travel to the islands during school breaks, so summer, midspring and winter are the busiest times. During these peak periods, prices for airfares, hotels and car rentals are the highest. You’ll find cheaper rates during early and late spring and fall. For example, a guest room for two at the Sheraton Waikīkī Beach Resort on Oʻahu can go for as low as US$377 a night in early November but skyrocket to US$992 by the end of December.

How Much to Budget for a Trip to Hawaiʻi

Waikīkī Beach, Oʻahu. Matt Munro for Lonely Planet

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We looked at the cost of hostel beds, midrange hotel rooms and short-term rentals, plus the price of lunch, dinner, tours and museum tickets, to estimate a realistic daily budget.

Solo traveler: US$250–300 per day

Couple: US$500–700 per day

Family of four: US$600–800 per day

Daily Costs (on Oʻahu)

A night at Honu Waikīkī by ALOH: from US$89

Airbnb in Waikīki per night: from US$150

Single fare (cash only) on TheBus: US$3.25 (one way)

Bishop Museum admission: from US$34 for adults

Diamond Head hike: US$5 per person (non-resident), US$10 for parking

Latte at The Curb Kaimukī: US$6

Mini spicy ʻahi poke bowl, Off the Hook Poke Market: from US$19

Mix plate, Rainbow Drive-In: US$17

Dinner for two at Kapa Hale: from US$75

Pint of craft beer at Aloha Beer Co: US$8

Malasada (fried Portuguese-style donut), Leonard’s Bakery: US$2.25

Small shave ice, Waiola Shave Ice: from US$4

Budget Accommodations

Basic

Every island boasts hostels, with Oʻahu having the most options. Waikīkī Beachside Hostel (starting at US$143 a night) is just a block away from Waikīkī Beach and within walking distance of restaurants, bars, the Honolulu Zoo and the Waikīkī Aquarium. It offers free beach gear and games, wi-fi, a light breakfast (pancakes and coffee) and a communal kitchen.

Honu Waikīkī by ALOH (starting at US$89 a night) is slightly outside the bustle of Waikīkī, still walking distance to the beach and shopping areas; parking is available at an extra charge.

On Maui, the popular Aloha Surf Hostel (starting at US$60 a night in a shared dorm) in the beach town of Pāiʻa has both shared dorms and private rooms. It offers free daily tours of Maui, a pancake breakfast, wi-fi, parking and lockers.

Howzit Hostels Hilo (starting at US$55 a night in a shared dorm) on Hawaiʻi Island is located right in the walkable town of Hilo, with coffee shops, restaurants and a popular daily farmers market. It has private rooms and shared dorm rooms, with complimentary wi-fi, guided tours, beach gear, and chocolate chip pancakes and coffee every morning.

Budget-Friendly

Hiking the Diamond Head lookout trail. Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

On Oʻahu, the AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu in Downtown Honolulu, with rates starting as low as US$250 a night. It’s not located in Waikīkī – nor its beaches – but it’s close to the shops and restaurants in the Chinatown and Kakaʻako neighborhoods. Its restaurant, The Dotted Line, is popular with downtown workers, and Yours Truly, the bar and lounge, has a hidden tiki-style speakeasy.

During off-peak times, the Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali has deals starting at US$495 a night. Pricey, but consider it boasts an expansive 87,000-sq-ft pool playground and a 15,000-sq-ft Hana Hou social center with an arcade, Topgolf suites, and duckpin bowling – perfect for families. Plus, you’re literally on Kā‘anapali Beach.

You can find condo rentals on Oʻahu, Maui (especially Kīhei) and certain areas of Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island. These are often cheaper than hotel rooms, which tack on resort fees and other costs.

Worth the Spend

One of the most popular staycations for locals on Oʻahu for locals is Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa. Prices vary wildly, but depending on the time of year, you can nab a room here for under US$500 a night, with discounts for longer stays. While Disney resorts are notoriously expensive, Aulani offers some fun free activities for guests. Aside from the resort’s three swimming pools – including one with a waterslide and tube ride – you can enjoy the beach and lagoons, meet and greet Disney characters who roam the property, take a guided walking tour, listen to Hawaiian stories by a firepit, learn to play the ʻukulele, and send your kids to Aunty’s Beach House for games, crafts and other activities – all for free.

Staying on Lānaʻi can be costly and very limited, but it's a unique experience. While there are a few bed-and-breakfast-type options, there are only three primary hotels, all of which start at least US$1000 a night.

Budget-Friendly Things to Do

Waimea Canyon, Kauaʻi. Nani Welch Keliʻihoʻomalu for Lonely Planet

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Most museums across the state have ticket prices ranging from free to US$45.

The Non-Negotiables

Your budget to-do list in Hawaiʻi should include the following:

Hike to the Makapuʻu Lighthouse on Oʻahu. Some trails across Hawaiʻi now come with a fee for visitors, but this one is still free. The paved path is perfect for all hikers – and strollers! – and the 2-mile trek along the island’s rugged southeastern coastline boasts sweeping ocean views. During the winter months, this is a great spot to view migrating North Pacific humpback whales.

Snorkel at Hanauma Bay on Oʻahu. This protected marine bay in Honolulu is one of the best snorkeling spots in the world. Since 2020, the city requires non-residents to book a reservation online to visit the bay and pay US$25 per person for those 13 years and older. Parking also costs US$3 per vehicle, though you can find street parking in nearby neighborhoods. (It’s an uphill walk to the entrance.) An alternative is Electric Beach, about an hour's drive from Waikīkī on the island’s western coastline. The warm waters here are teeming with marine life, but the spot is recommended for stronger swimmers. As with Hanauma Bay, there are city lifeguards posted here.

Sunrise at Haleakalā National Park, Maui. Greg Elms for Lonely Planet

Witness the sunrise – or better, sunset – atop Haleakalā on Maui. Reservations are now required to catch the spectacular sunrise at the 10,023-ft summit of Haleakalā. You have to pay the standard national park entrance fee of US$30 per vehicle – unless you have an America the Beautiful or Tri-Park national park pass – and another US$1 to see the sunrise. No reservations are required for sunset, though, and that is equally stunning; plus, you can stay for stargazing.

Visit an active volcano on Hawaiʻi Island. Kīlauea on Hawaiʻi Island is currently experiencing an episodic summit eruption that can be easily viewed from lookouts inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Lava fountains have reached up to 1000ft. You’ll have to pay US$30 to enter the park unless you have an annual pass, but hiking and driving around the massive national park are free.

Drink Kona coffee on Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaiʻi is the only state that produces coffee commercially at a large scale, and Kona is one of the industry’s hubs. There are dozens of coffee farms along the 30-mile-long coastline, and many of them offer free tours and tastings. Started in 1850, Greenwell Farms is one of the oldest coffee farms, and it has free seed-to-cup tours and tastings from 9am to 3pm daily. No reservations required.

See the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific” on Kauaʻi. At 14 miles long and more than 3600ft deep, with sharp cliffs and rugged crags, Waimea Canyon is as dramatic as it is distinctive. Non-residents have to pay US$5 per person and US$10 per vehicle to enter Waimea Canyon State Park. One ticket covers both Waimea Canyon and neighboring Kōkeʻe State Park for the entire day, and no advance reservations are needed. Kōkeʻe State Park boasts 45 miles of hiking trails and a great restaurant at Kōkeʻe Lodge.

Other Budget-Friendly Things to Do

Hanauma Bay, Oʻahu. Valeria Venezia/Shutterstock

Aside from Hawaiʻi’s beaches – most of them are free to visit – there are lots of sights and experiences across the state that won’t cost you a dime.

Visit the Capitol Modern on Oʻahu. Formerly known as the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum, Capitol Museum in Downtown Honolulu is free to visit and often hosts special events like the family-friendly Super Saturday, with hands-on art activities, performances and live music.

If you’re interested in learning about Hawaiʻi’s rich history and culture, a visit to Bishop Museum on Oʻahu is a must. Founded in 1889, it houses Hawaiian objects, royal family heirlooms and one of the largest natural history specimen collections in the world. Admission starts from US$34 for adults, but it offers discounts to military and seniors. And since November 2022, the museum has been a participant in the Museum for All program, which provides free regular admission for up to four people for valid SNAP/EBT cardholders.

Kauaʻi Coffee Co. on Kauaʻi is the largest coffee farm in the US, with more than 4 million trees and free walking tours of its grounds. Relax on the lānai (porch) with free coffee tastings of all the estate’s offerings.

Enjoy fireworks in Waikīkī on Friday nights. A tradition since 1988, this free show is put on by the Hilton Hawaiian Village every Friday night, starting at around 7:45pm (8pm in the summer). You can watch the show from just about anywhere in Waikīkī, though I recommend Duke Kahanamoku Beach for the best views.

Since November 2024, Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows on Maui has hosted an outdoor music venue known as The Branches. Set under the canopy of a beautiful banyan tree, you can enjoy live music performed by local musicians.

Discounted Tickets

Go City only offers multi-attraction sightseeing passes on Oʻahu, starting at US$119 for three top attractions, which can include a catamaran sail, a snorkel tour, a visit to Pearl Harbor or a surfboard rental in Waikīkī.

Cheap Eats in Hawaiʻi

Hilo Farmers Market, Hilo. Nani Welch Keliʻihoʻomalu for Lonely Planet

While each island boasts upscale farm-to-table restaurants that will likely blow your entire dining budget, Hawaiʻi is also known for its homestyle local cuisine. All over the islands, plate lunches, bento (Japanese box meals) and poke bowls (cubed ʻahi, raw and seasoned, and served atop rice) are plentiful and affordable.

Get loaded plates of teriyaki beef, shoyu chicken or hamburger steak and gravy at drive-ins, such as Rainbow Drive-In on Oʻahu, Hawaiian Style Cafe on Hawaiʻi Island and Tin Roof on Maui.

Also, seek out okazu-ya (Japanese deli-type eateries), which serve à la carte portions of local favorites: shoyu pork, chow fun noodles, shrimp tempura and musubi (rice balls). Some popular ones include Kawamoto Store on the Big Island, Fukuya Deli on Oʻahu, Honokowai Okazuya & Deli on Maui and DJ’s Box Lunch on Kauaʻi. And poke bowls are everywhere, offering affordable, filling, balanced and simply delicious meals you can grab even from convenience stores.

Planning tip: If you have a short-term rental with a kitchen, you may want to save money by cooking in. Hit up one of the many farmers markets run by the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau Federation or FarmLovers Markets. You can meet local producers, buy fresh and local goodies and even pick up artisan-made products such as jams, hot sauces, cookies, vinegars and honey. Many serve prepared foods, too.

Getting Around on a Budget

Getting to Hawai‘i

Plane tickets to Hawaiʻi will likely be one of your biggest expenses. The merger of Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines in September 2024 may provide some cost benefits. Alaska Mileage Plan members can use their accrued miles on Hawaiian Airlines flights, and the carrier often offers airfare promotions via its social media accounts. A one-way ticket from Los Angeles to Honolulu can be as low as US$153 per person.

Getting an Atmos Rewards Ascent Visa Signature credit card (formerly the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature) is another way to save on airfare. If approved, you can usually earn bonus miles upon sign-up and an annual US$99 companion fare (plus taxes and fees starting at US$23). You earn the pass each account anniversary after spending US$6000 or more on purchases within the prior year. It applies to coach fares on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, though there are restrictions to these special deals.

Getting Around in Hawai‘i

Driving the Road to Hana, Maui. Matt Munro for Lonely Planet

While it can be cheaper to stay on one island – especially Oʻahu, which offers the most comprehensive public transportation system of all the islands and the most accommodations at varying price points – there are ways to visit multiple islands without breaking your budget.

Southwest Airlines offers one-way rates that can be as low as US$69 from Honolulu to Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island, with no-frills service, assigned seating at check-in and no checked bags. Mokulele Airlines, which operates a fleet of Cessna Grand Caravans, offers more than 100 flights to nine smaller airports across five islands. One-way fares can be as low as US$54 with no checked bags.

If you’re on Maui and want to visit Lānaʻi, you can book a ride on the Expeditions Maui-Lanaʻi Passenger Ferry. One-way tickets are US$66 for adults 12 and older and US$34 for kids. The trip across the ʻAuʻau Channel takes about an hour. Bonus: if you’re traveling between islands from January to April, you may see humpback whales along the way.

Rental cars are great for exploring, but you don’t need one all the time, especially on Oʻahu. (Plus, parking can be expensive in Hawaiʻi, especially at hotels.)

On Oʻahu, there's TheBus, a public operator with a fleet of 542 buses providing daily services on 101 routes across the island. Adult fares are US$3.25 (one-way), to be paid in cash upon boarding, with discounts for seniors ages 65 and up and youth ages 6 to 17. TheBus conveniently stops at some of the island’s most popular visitor destinations, including Waikīkī, Ala Moana Center, Bishop Museum, Kualoa Ranch, Polynesian Cultural Center, Pearl Harbor, Waimea Valley and Hanauma Bay. Maui also operates a public bus system serving various parts of the island, from Kaʻanapali to Upcountry.

Another option on Oʻahu is to bike using the island’s only bikeshare program, Biki, which has 1300 bikes at more than 130 self-service Biki Stops throughout Honolulu, from Chinatown to Diamond Head. It’s a great option for short jaunts to the beach or to grab lunch nearby. Rides cost US$4.50 per bike for a single ride for up to 30 minutes, US$12 for unlimited rides within 24 hours or US$30 for 300 minutes to use in any increment for one year (the best option to use over an entire vacation stay). It’s limited to certain areas in Honolulu only.

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