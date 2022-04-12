The island's main beach is kept looking beautiful, with manicured lawns and clean restrooms, thanks to Pulama Lana‘i‘s legion of groundskeepers. Everybody…
Lanaʻi
Although Lanaʻi is the most central of the Hawaii islands – on a clear day you can see five islands from here – it's also the least 'Hawaiian'. Now-closed pineapple plantations are its main historic legacy, and the locals are a mix of people descended from immigrant field workers from around the world.
Its signature (imported) Norfolk and Cook Island pines give the island a feel that could just as well come from a remote corner of the South Pacific. And therein lies the charm of Lanaʻi, a small island (at its widest point only 18 miles across) that's an off-the-beaten-path destination. Hidden beaches, archaeological sites, oddball geology and a sense of isolation let you get away from it all, without going far.
Of course, looming over Lana‘i is billionaire owner Larry Ellison, whose efforts to transform the island have proceeded in fits and starts.
Explore Lanaʻi
- HHulopoʻe Beach
The island's main beach is kept looking beautiful, with manicured lawns and clean restrooms, thanks to Pulama Lana‘i‘s legion of groundskeepers. Everybody…
- PPuʻu Pehe
From Hulopoʻe Beach a path (of around 0.75 miles) leads south to the end of Manele Point, which separates Hulopoʻe and Manele Bays. The point is a…
- KKeahiakawelo
Inside the Kanepu'u Preserve is this a dramatic place, also known as Garden of the Gods, formed by the eruption of a volcano, the lava bombs that spewed…
- LLanaʻi Culture & Heritage Center
This engaging small museum is the best place to start before exploring the rest of Lana'i. It has displays with cultural artifacts covering the island's…
- HHalepalaoa Beach
Running southeast from the pier at Halepalaoa Landing is the reef-protected and shaded Halepalaoa Beach, which seems to have come from desert-island…
- KKeālia Kapu & Kaunolū
Perched around the highest sea cliffs on the island (at 1080ft above sea level) is a vast archaeological site home to the largest collection of ruins on…
- LLanaʻi Cat Sanctuary
Easily Lana‘i's most peculiar attraction is this volunteer-run, 3-acre feline wonderland housing 620 cats that have been 'rescued' from the wild. Locals…
- PPōāiwa Petroglyph Trail
Near Shipwreck Beach a 0.5-mile trail leads directly inland to the Pōāiwa petroglyphs – a cluster of more than 20 fragile carvings on dense basalt-lava…
- KKahekili's Leap
At the architectural site of Kaunolū you can walk right to the edge of this vertigo-inducing platform and look down to the ocean 63ft below. Kings and…
Latest Stories from Lanaʻi
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lanaʻi.
See
Hulopoʻe Beach
The island's main beach is kept looking beautiful, with manicured lawns and clean restrooms, thanks to Pulama Lana‘i‘s legion of groundskeepers. Everybody…
See
Puʻu Pehe
From Hulopoʻe Beach a path (of around 0.75 miles) leads south to the end of Manele Point, which separates Hulopoʻe and Manele Bays. The point is a…
See
Keahiakawelo
Inside the Kanepu'u Preserve is this a dramatic place, also known as Garden of the Gods, formed by the eruption of a volcano, the lava bombs that spewed…
See
Lanaʻi Culture & Heritage Center
This engaging small museum is the best place to start before exploring the rest of Lana'i. It has displays with cultural artifacts covering the island's…
See
Halepalaoa Beach
Running southeast from the pier at Halepalaoa Landing is the reef-protected and shaded Halepalaoa Beach, which seems to have come from desert-island…
See
Keālia Kapu & Kaunolū
Perched around the highest sea cliffs on the island (at 1080ft above sea level) is a vast archaeological site home to the largest collection of ruins on…
See
Lanaʻi Cat Sanctuary
Easily Lana‘i's most peculiar attraction is this volunteer-run, 3-acre feline wonderland housing 620 cats that have been 'rescued' from the wild. Locals…
See
Pōāiwa Petroglyph Trail
Near Shipwreck Beach a 0.5-mile trail leads directly inland to the Pōāiwa petroglyphs – a cluster of more than 20 fragile carvings on dense basalt-lava…
See
Kahekili's Leap
At the architectural site of Kaunolū you can walk right to the edge of this vertigo-inducing platform and look down to the ocean 63ft below. Kings and…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Lanaʻi
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.