Lanaʻi

Although Lanaʻi is the most central of the Hawaii islands – on a clear day you can see five islands from here – it's also the least 'Hawaiian'. Now-closed pineapple plantations are its main historic legacy, and the locals are a mix of people descended from immigrant field workers from around the world.

Its signature (imported) Norfolk and Cook Island pines give the island a feel that could just as well come from a remote corner of the South Pacific. And therein lies the charm of Lanaʻi, a small island (at its widest point only 18 miles across) that's an off-the-beaten-path destination. Hidden beaches, archaeological sites, oddball geology and a sense of isolation let you get away from it all, without going far.

Of course, looming over Lana‘i is billionaire owner Larry Ellison, whose efforts to transform the island have proceeded in fits and starts.

Explore Lanaʻi

  • H

    Hulopoʻe Beach

    The island's main beach is kept looking beautiful, with manicured lawns and clean restrooms, thanks to Pulama Lana‘i‘s legion of groundskeepers. Everybody…

  • P

    Puʻu Pehe

    From Hulopoʻe Beach a path (of around 0.75 miles) leads south to the end of Manele Point, which separates Hulopoʻe and Manele Bays. The point is a…

  • K

    Keahiakawelo

    Inside the Kanepu'u Preserve is this a dramatic place, also known as Garden of the Gods, formed by the eruption of a volcano, the lava bombs that spewed…

  • L

    Lanaʻi Culture & Heritage Center

    This engaging small museum is the best place to start before exploring the rest of Lana'i. It has displays with cultural artifacts covering the island's…

  • H

    Halepalaoa Beach

    Running southeast from the pier at Halepalaoa Landing is the reef-protected and shaded Halepalaoa Beach, which seems to have come from desert-island…

  • K

    Keālia Kapu & Kaunolū

    Perched around the highest sea cliffs on the island (at 1080ft above sea level) is a vast archaeological site home to the largest collection of ruins on…

  • L

    Lanaʻi Cat Sanctuary

    Easily Lana‘i's most peculiar attraction is this volunteer-run, 3-acre feline wonderland housing 620 cats that have been 'rescued' from the wild. Locals…

  • P

    Pōāiwa Petroglyph Trail

    Near Shipwreck Beach a 0.5-mile trail leads directly inland to the Pōāiwa petroglyphs – a cluster of more than 20 fragile carvings on dense basalt-lava…

  • K

    Kahekili's Leap

    At the architectural site of Kaunolū you can walk right to the edge of this vertigo-inducing platform and look down to the ocean 63ft below. Kings and…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lanaʻi.

