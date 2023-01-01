Spitting Cave

This impressive, little-known viewpoint is at the end of Lumahai St in Portlock, makai (toward the sea) from the traffic lights at the Koko Marina Center. It's a tad hard to find but well worth the effort for the spectacular views, the pounding surf on layered volcanic rock and an enthralling cave that spits waves back out at the ocean. Take care getting down to the best viewing spots, where whale-watchers often set up to take whale-count surveys in winter – the rocks are uneven and it can be very slippery.

Cliff jumping

Cliff jumping is not advised – there have been deaths at this beauty spot – but thrill-seeking locals and experts can sometimes be seen making the 70ft leap from here into the sea.