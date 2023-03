Here, ocean waves surge through a submerged tunnel in the rock and spout up through a hole in the ledge. The spout is preceded by a gushing sound – the air that’s being forced out of the tunnel by rushing water. The action depends on water conditions: sometimes it’s barely discernible, while at others it’s a real showstopper. There's a sizable car park from where you can also look down into Halona Cove.