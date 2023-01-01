Alan Davis Beach & Pele's Chair

It's an easy, flattish 15-minute walk on the Kaʻiwi Shoreline Trail from the parking area for the Makapu’u Lighthouse Trail out to secluded little Alan Davis Beach and its accompanying throne-shaped volcanic rock formation, known as Pele’s Chair. This is believed in Hawaiian legend to be the last place the fire goddess sat before she departed the island of O’ahu. There are no facilities, but this is a good excursion for families and a way to escape the crowds.