Less than a mile east of Hanauma Bay, roadside Lanaʻi Lookout offers a panorama on clear days of several Hawaiian islands: Lanaʻi to the right, Maui in the middle and Molokaʻi to the left. If things are a bit hazy and you can only see one island, chances are that it's Molokaʻi, the closest at 22 miles away. This is also a good vantage point for getting a look at lava-rock formations that form the sea cliffs along this coast.