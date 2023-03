Take your lover down for a roll in the sand at this sweet pocket cove made famous in the legendary wave-tossed scene between Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr in the 1953 movie From Here to Eternity. You can peer down at the cove from the Halona Blowhole parking lot, from where you’ll just be able to make out a path leading down to the beach. Head in for a swim if conditions are suitable.