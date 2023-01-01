As you drive east, keep your eyes toward the ocean. At the highest point you'll spot a volcanic-rock obelisk, dedicated to fishers who have drowned, swept away by unexpected waves while casting off the rocks below. Originally erected by members of the Honolulu Japanese Fishing Club in the 1930s, the present rock features a carving of Jizō, a Buddhist deity and a guardian of fishers. The little roadside pull-off is about a half mile east of the Lanaʻi Lookout.

Make sure to look east for views down into Halona Cove and further to Sandy Beach.